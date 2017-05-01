版本:
2017年 5月 1日

BRIEF-Savant Explorations Ltd names Patrick McGrath as CEO

May 1 Savant Explorations Ltd

* Savant Explorations Ltd announces management and board changes; furtherance of its strategy to focus on its wholly-owned Blue Moon Zinc Project

* Savant Explorations Ltd - David Douglas and Thomas Herdman have agreed to step down as chief executive officer and chief financial officer

* Savant Explorations Ltd - Varun Prasad was appointed chief financial officer

* Savant Explorations Ltd - Patrick McGrath, who was appointed to board of company on April 12, 2017, was named chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
