BRIEF-Savant Explorations Ltd names Patrick McGrath as CEO

May 1 Savant Explorations Ltd
* Savant Explorations Ltd announces management and board
changes; furtherance of its strategy to focus on its
wholly-owned Blue Moon Zinc Project
* Savant Explorations Ltd - David Douglas and Thomas Herdman
have agreed to step down as chief executive officer and chief
financial officer
* Savant Explorations Ltd - Varun Prasad was appointed chief
financial officer
* Savant Explorations Ltd - Patrick McGrath, who was
appointed to board of company on April 12, 2017, was named chief
executive officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: