版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Savant Explorations' shareholders announce requisition to change the co's board and management

Feb 27 Savant Explorations Ltd:

* Concerned shareholders of Savant Explorations Ltd. (TSX venture: SVT) announce requisition to change the board of directors and management

* Patrick McGrath- seeking removal of all of current members of board of savant explorations

* Patrick McGrath - owns 16.9 percent stake in Savant Explorations Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
