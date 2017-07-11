FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Savara reports positive interim results from a 50-patient open-label phase 2 study of aironite
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 中午12点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Savara reports positive interim results from a 50-patient open-label phase 2 study of aironite

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Savara Inc:

* Savara Inc reports positive interim results from an ongoing 50-patient open-label phase 2 study of aironite in patients with pulmonary hypertension

* Says in 41 patients enrolled to date in study, administration of aironite significantly improved multiple hemodynamic measures

* Savara Inc - most pronounced improvements seen in patients with pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

* Savara Inc - Aironite significantly lowered pulmonary artery pressures and significantly increased pulmonary arterial compliance

* Savara Inc - Aironite was generally well-tolerated and no significant safety concerns were identified, supporting primary safety outcome of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below