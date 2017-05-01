BRIEF-Savara says has entered into a loan agreement with silicon valley bank

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Svb Financial Group
* Savara inc - has entered into a loan agreement with silicon valley bank
* Savara inc - agreement provides for a $15 million debt facility, $7.5 million of which is immediately available to savara
* Savara inc - primary use of capital is for repayment of pre-merger debt of $3.7 million owed to hercules technology growth capital
* Savara inc - immediately after funding of initial $7.5 million,repayment of hercules debt, savara expects to have cash on hand of approximately $19 million.
* Savara inc - in addition, capital will be utilized to fund savara's ongoing development programs
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt