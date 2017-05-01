BRIEF-Savara says has entered into a loan agreement with silicon valley bank

May 1 Svb Financial Group

* Savara inc - has entered into a loan agreement with silicon valley bank

* Savara inc - agreement provides for a $15 million debt facility, $7.5 million of which is immediately available to savara

* Savara inc - primary use of capital is for repayment of pre-merger debt of $3.7 million owed to hercules technology growth capital

* Savara inc - immediately after funding of initial $7.5 million,repayment of hercules debt, savara expects to have cash on hand of approximately $19 million.

* Savara inc - in addition, capital will be utilized to fund savara's ongoing development programs