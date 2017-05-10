BRIEF-Savara says will modify statistical analyses of its ongoing Impala study

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Savara Inc
* Savara - got guidance from u.s. Fda on clinical program requirements for a new drug application submission in u.s. For molgradex
* Savara inc- based on fda's guidance, savara will modify endpoint hierarchy and statistical analyses of its ongoing impala study
* Savara inc- total number of patients to be enrolled will be increased from 51 to 90 to support modified design of study
* Savara inc- patient enrollment is expected to be completed by q1 of 2018, and top line data is expected to be available by q4 of 2018 for study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit