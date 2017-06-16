版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Savaria completes its tender offer to purchase Span-America Medical Systems

June 16 Savaria Corp:

* Savaria announces successful completion of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐