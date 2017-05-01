BRIEF-Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Savaria Corp
* Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.
* Terms and conditions of transaction were unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of Savaria and Span-America
* Transaction is immediately accretive by more than 30 pct to Savaria's ttm free cash flow per share
* Savaria has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial and GMP Securities L.P. To sell 2 million subscription receipts
* If conditions to deal not satisfied by Sept 1, gross proceeds of offering will be returned to holders of subscription receipts with interest
* Savaria is also reaffirming its full year 2017 outlook provided on March 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668