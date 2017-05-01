BRIEF-SBA Communications Corp Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.69

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 SBA Communications Corp:
* SBA Communications Corporation reports 1st quarter 2017 results; updates full year 2017 outlook
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.69
* Q1 revenue $423.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $418.5 million
* SBA Communications Corp says "on track to achieve our long term goal of $10 or more of AFFO per share in 2020"
* Sees 2017 total revenues $ 1,685.0 million to $ 1,725.0 million
* Sees 2017 AFFO per share $ 6.65 - $ 6.99
* Sees 2017 discretionary cash capital expenditures $ 310.0 million to $ 330.0 million
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $418.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668