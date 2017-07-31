FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBA Communications Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.73
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点17分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-SBA Communications Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.73

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - SBA Communications Corp

* SBA Communications Corporation reports 2nd quarter 2017 results; updates full year 2017 outlook

* Q2 revenue $427.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $425.9 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.73

* SBA Communications Corp - continue to remain on track to achieve our long term goal of $10 or more of AFFO per share in 2020

* SBA Communications Corp - increased full year outlook

* SBA Communications Corp sees FY AFFO per share $6.75 to $7.04

* SBA Communications Corp sees full year 2017 total revenues $1,698.0 million to $1,723.0 million

* SBA Communications Corp sees full year 2017 discretionary cash capital expenditures $385.0 million to $405.0 million

* SBA Communications Corp sees full year 2017 non-discretionary cash capital expenditures $29.0 million to $39.0 million

* SBA Communications Corp sees full year 2017 tower cash flow $1,266.0 million to $1,281.0 million

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

