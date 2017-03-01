版本:
BRIEF-SCANA chief executive officer K.B. Marsh's total 2016 compensation $6.1 million

March 1 SCANA Corp:

* Chief executive officer K.B. Marsh's total 2016 compensation $6.1 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2ma6S0y) Further company coverage:
