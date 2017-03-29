BRIEF-Scana Corp provides update on impact of chapter 11 filing of Westinghouse Electric on new nuclear project

March 29 Scana Corp
* Provided update on impact of chapter 11 filing of
Westinghouse Electric Company on new nuclear project at V.C.
Summer Nuclear Station
* Says agreement will be filed today with court as part of
WEC's bankruptcy filings
* Agreement allows for a transition and evaluation period
during which Scana, Santee Cooper will assess information
provided by Westinghouse
* Co, Santee Cooper have been working with wec in
anticipation of bankruptcy filing for work on project to
continue toward completion of units
* Says will host call on March 29, during which management
will provide update on impact of WEC's bankruptcy on new nuclear
project
* Scana, Santee Cooper will assess the information provided
by Westinghouse and determine "most prudent path forward for"
the new nuclear project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: