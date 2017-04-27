BRIEF-Scana Q1 EPS $1.19

April 27 Scana Corp

* Scana reports financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $1.19

* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35

* Not able to provide 2017 gaap earnings guidance

* Scana corp - qtrly total operating revenues $ 1,173 million versus $1,172 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana - targeted average annual growth rate for gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4 to 6 percent over next 3 to 5 years