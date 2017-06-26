版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Scana, Santee Cooper amend interim agreement to extend term

June 26 Scana Corp:

* Scana Corporation and Santee Cooper amend interim agreement to extend term

* Scana-‍interim assessment agreement with Westinghouse Electric concerning nuclear construction project amended to extend agreement through August 10

* Scana Corp - ‍agreement extension allows co-owners additional time to maintain all of their options by continuing construction on project​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
