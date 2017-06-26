BRIEF-Scana, Santee Cooper amend interim agreement to extend term

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Scana Corp:
* Scana Corporation and Santee Cooper amend interim agreement to extend term
* Scana-interim assessment agreement with Westinghouse Electric concerning nuclear construction project amended to extend agreement through August 10
* Scana Corp - agreement extension allows co-owners additional time to maintain all of their options by continuing construction on project
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.