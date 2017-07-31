FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-SCANA says unit to cease construction, will file plan to abandon new nuclear project
2017年7月31日

BRIEF-SCANA says unit to cease construction, will file plan to abandon new nuclear project

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - SCANA Corp:

* South Carolina Electric & Gas Company to cease construction and will file plan of abandonment of the new nuclear project

* SCANA reaffirms its targeted average annual earnings per share growth rate range to be 2 to 4 percent over next 3 to 5 years​

* Decision was reached after considering costs to complete units, uncertainty regarding availability of production tax credits for project ​

* Due to significance of weather to SCE&G's earnings and its unpredictability, SCANA is not able to provide 2017 GAAP earnings guidance​

* For 2017, SCANA reaffirms its guidance for 2017 GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35

* SCE&G plans to use anticipated payments resulting from settlement of Toshiba's guaranty to mitigate cost impacts to SCE&G electric customers

* Decision was also reached by SCE&G after considering amount of anticipated guaranty settlement payments from Toshiba​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

