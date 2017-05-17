BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group revises guidance for 2017

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
* Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - revises guidance for 2017
* Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - expect slightly negative net sales growth and negative growth in adjusted EBITDA of 4-8% for full year
* Says reported net sales were DKK 1,379 million (DKK 1,499 million) - organic growth was negative at 9.5% in quarter
* Says net profit was DKK 75 million (DKK 138 million) in quarter
* Says net sales growth and EBITDA impacted by it implementation in cigars international in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley