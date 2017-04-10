版本:
BRIEF-Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions

April 10 Scansource Inc

* Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions

* Scansource Inc says acquisition was completed through Scansource's subsidiary, Intelisys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
