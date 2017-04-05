BRIEF-Scansource entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Scansource Inc
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Scansource Inc - Amendment extends maturity of its $300 million multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility to April 3, 2022
* Scansource Inc - Under amended facility, Scansource may request to increase its borrowings up to a total of $500 million Source text: [bit.ly/2oEbbCQ] Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.