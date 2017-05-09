BRIEF-Scansource reports Q3 sales $813.5 million

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Scansource Inc
* Scansource reports third quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64 to $0.71
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.44 to $0.51
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $860 million to $920 million
* Q3 sales $813.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $833.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $909.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia