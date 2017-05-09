版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Scansource reports Q3 sales $813.5 million

May 9 Scansource Inc

* Scansource reports third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64 to $0.71

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.44 to $0.51

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $860 million to $920 million

* Q3 sales $813.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $833.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $909.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
