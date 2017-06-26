BRIEF-Schaeffler AG reduces earnings guidance for 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Schaeffler Ag
* Schaeffler AG reduces its earnings guidance for 2017
* Reduced guidance for EBIT margin before special items from hitherto 12-13 percent to 11-12 percent for business year 2017
* Guidance for free cash flow has been reduced from approximately 600 million euros to approximately 500 million euros for 2017
* Schaeffler AG says Schaeffler Group confirms its revenue guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.