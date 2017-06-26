版本:
BRIEF-Schaeffler AG reduces earnings guidance for 2017

June 26 Schaeffler Ag

* Schaeffler AG reduces its earnings guidance for 2017

* Reduced guidance for EBIT margin before special items from hitherto 12-13 percent to 11-12 percent for business year 2017

* Guidance for free cash flow has been reduced from approximately 600 million euros to approximately 500 million euros for 2017

* Schaeffler AG says Schaeffler Group confirms its revenue guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
