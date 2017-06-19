版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Schlumberger Limited and Production Plus Energy Services announce joint venture

June 19 Schlumberger Ltd:

* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business

* Outside of United States and Canada, Schlumberger will be sole distributor of HEAL System technology

* JV will autonomously develop its business in the U.S., Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐