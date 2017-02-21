版本:
BRIEF-Schlumberger NV says CEO Paal Kibsgaard's 2016 total compensation was $18.6 mln vs $18.3 mln in 2015

Feb 21 Schlumberger Nv

* CEO Paal Kibsgaard 2016 compensation $18.6 million versus $18.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Schlumberger NV says CFO Simon Ayat 2016 total compensation was $6.55 million versus $6.65 million in 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2m4MVJp) Further company coverage:
