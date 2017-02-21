BRIEF-Schlumberger NV says CEO Paal Kibsgaard's 2016 total compensation was $18.6 mln vs $18.3 mln in 2015

U.S. funds devour bonds and international stocks -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. fund investors are reducing exposure to their home stock market and flooding taxable bonds and international shares with new cash, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based funds that buy equities outside the country attracted nearly $10 billion in the week that ended on May 17, the trade group said, while taxable-bond funds pulled in $9.8 billion. Both fund categories have been drawing in cash for 24 s