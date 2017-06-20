版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject offer by TRC Capital

June 20 Schlumberger Nv

* Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject “mini-tender” offer by trc capital corporation

* Schlumberger nv - "schlumberger does not endorse trc capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
