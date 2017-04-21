BRIEF-Schlumberger says continued to experience payment delays, primarily from customers in Latin America

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Schlumberger Nv
* Schlumberger says continued to experience payment delays, primarily from customers in Latin America
* Schlumberger says in the process of redeploying service capacity and technical support resources from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to other markets
* Schlumberger says Latin America has reached the bottom of the cycle
* Schlumberger says reached bottom of cycle in Malaysia and Indonesia, but no clear signs yet of any significant activity recovery
* Schlumberger says E&P investment levels in North America are expected to increase by 50% in 2017
* Schlumberger says no clear signs of any general increase in exploration spent, with the exception of Mexico
Schlumberger says in Africa, expect some recovery in activity in the north
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022