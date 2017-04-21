BRIEF-Schlumberger says do not expect significant sequential growth from Middle East over coming quarters

April 21 Schlumberger Nv
* Schlumberger sees strength in activity in North Sea,
Russia and Caspian regions in coming quarters as the winter
season ends, new projects start up
* Schlumberger says do not expect significant sequential
growth from Middle East over coming quarters
* Schlumberger says will likely face another challenging
year in the international markets
* Schlumberger says expects international activity growth to
accelerate towards the back-end of 2017 and into 2018
* Schlumberger says will have some headwinds around one time
reactivation cost in the coming quarters
* Schlumberger says will be subject to some additional
activation costs probably in the second and the third quarter
* Schlumberger says "ready to sit down, again, and continue
discussions" with Ecuador's state-owned Petroamazonas
* Schlumberger says can't say at this stage how long it'll
take to resolve payment issues in Ecuador
