FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Schlumberger says it's likely to continue to see strong activity in U.S. in 2018 - conf call
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 下午2点18分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Schlumberger says it's likely to continue to see strong activity in U.S. in 2018 - conf call

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV:

* Schlumberger NV says looking forward, expect U.S. land activity to "remain strong" throughout the second half of the year - conf call

* Frac calendar fully booked well into Q4 in U.S. And "high demand" of drilling services expected to continue - conf call

* Expect to double revenue from Schlumberger Production Management in the next two years - conf call

* Schlumberger NV, on global oil market, says supply side is complex with "market nervousness" and investors speculation - conf call

* Schlumberger NV CEO says expect to see a steady increase in activity, both in Q3 and Q4 in U.S. shale business - conf call

* Schlumberger NV CEO says "likely that we will continue to see strong activity in the U.S. in 2018" - conf call

* Schlumberger NV says expect to have all its total fleet of idle pressure pumping assets in operation by early Q4 - conf call

* Schlumberger NV says "somewhat positively surprised" in terms of activity in the international market in Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger CEO says Q2 saw more negative oil sentiment, think it's going to turn in the second half of the year in terms of sentiments - conf call

* Schlumberger CEO says I don't think we'll see a significant reduction activity in North America, but the growth rate might slow - conf call

* Schlumberger says in Q3, we expect to see continuation of trends we have seen in Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger says in Q3, expect to see rig count to continue to grow, although at a slower pace than Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger says in Q3, we will continue to activate or reactivate frac capacity at the same rate as we did in Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger says going into 2019 and 2020, we are going to have potentially significant supply challenges - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below