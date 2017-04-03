BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach announces offering of 200 million euros of notes

April 3 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* Announced an offering of 200 million euros ($213.56 million)of euro-denominated senior secured notes due 2022

* To use proceeds to redeem outstanding portion of senior secured notes due 2019, partial repayment of drawings under company's revolving credit facility

* Proceeds also to be used to pay costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with offering and redemption of existing senior secured notes due 2019