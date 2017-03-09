BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach FY adj EBITDA down at 153.2 mln euros

March 9 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* FY adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 6.6%, compared to 6.3% in FY 2015

* Sales volume in FY 2016 at 1 724 kilotonnes, 2.2% lower compared to FY 2015 with 1 763 kilotonnes, largely due to production stops in Q3

* FY revenues of 2,314.7 million euros ($2.44 billion), 13.6% lower compared to 2,679.9 million euros in previous year

* Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9.7% to 153.2 million euros from 169.6 million euros in FY 2015; increase of 8.1% in Q4, to 43.9 million euros from 40.6 million euros

* For 2017, we are optimistic to significantly improve our results

* Forecast 2017 sales volumes comparable to 2016 and an adjusted EBITDA between 160 million and 200 million euros