BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach successfully placed EUR 200 mln offering

April 6 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* Successfully placed 200 million euro ($213.14 million) offering

* Notes due 2022 were allocated to orders received in a several times oversubscribed offer launched on April 3, 2017 (the "Offering")

* The notes will have a coupon of 5.625 percent and will mature on July 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)