2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Schneider National elects James Giertz to its board

June 26 Schneider National Inc:

* Schneider National Inc elects James R. Giertz to its board of directors

* Schneider National Inc - has increased number of directors on board to 10

* Schneider National Inc - appointed James Giertz as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
