BRIEF-Schneider National Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

April 5 Schneider National Inc:

* Schneider National Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 28.9 million class B shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
