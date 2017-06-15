版本:
BRIEF-Schnitzer sees Q3 adj EPS $0.52 to $0.56

June 15 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.60 from continuing operations

* Expect to report results of CSS operations as a single reportable segment beginning in Q4 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
