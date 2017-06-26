版本:
BRIEF-Schnitzer Steel Industries Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

June 26 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc - qtrly revenue $477 million versus $352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
