BRIEF-Scholastic Q3 loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 Scholastic Corp:
* Scholastic reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion
* Q3 revenue fell 8 percent to $336.2 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations excluding items
* Scholastic Corp- company continues to expect free cash flow in range of $40 to $50 million for fy 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scholastic Corp- company reported a Q3 loss per share from continuing operations of $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S