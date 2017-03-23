BRIEF-Scholastic Q3 loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

March 23 Scholastic Corp:

* Scholastic reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion

* Q3 revenue fell 8 percent to $336.2 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations excluding items

* Scholastic Corp- company continues to expect free cash flow in range of $40 to $50 million for fy 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scholastic Corp- company reported a Q3 loss per share from continuing operations of $0.45