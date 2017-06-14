BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

June 14 Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Total client assets were a record $3.00 trillion as of month-end may, up 15 pct from May 2016 and up 2 pct compared to April 2017

* ‍Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in May 2017 totaled $24.0 billion​

* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $1.52 trillion as of month-end May, up 2 pct compared to April 2017