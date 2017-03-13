BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies FY net income up 41 pct at CHF 70.6 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:
March 13 Schweiter Technologies AG:
* Double-digit growth in revenues and profit - sales exceed one billion Swiss francs for the first time
* FY net revenues rose to 1,003.4 million Swiss francs ($995.8 million) (2015: 915.4 million Swiss francs), an increase of 10 pct (+8 pct in local currencies)
* FY EBITDA rose 36 pct to 125.0 million francs (2015: 92.1 million francs)
* FY EBIT was 48 pct higher at 97.2 million francs (2015: 65.9 million francs), while net income increased by 41 pct to 70.6 million francs (2015: 50.1 million francs)
* An unchanged distribution of 40 francs per bearer share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0076 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)
MILAN, May 24 Big money managers have started buying cheap Greek stocks from banks to lotteries as clouds over talks between Athens and its international creditors gradually clear, anticipating big returns.