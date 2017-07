July 3 (Reuters) - SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* Schweiter Technologies Sells Ssm Textile Machinery Division to Rieter

* Selling Price, Including Cash Resources Remaining Within Company, Is Chf 124.2 Million, and Enterprise Value (Cash Free / Debt Free) Is Chf 100 Million

* OVERALL TRANSACTION RESULTS IN A BOOK PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 90 MILLION