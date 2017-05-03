版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.66

May 3 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc says qtrly net sales increased 9% to $233.3 million; excluding Conwed acquisition (organic), net sales decreased 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
