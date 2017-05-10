版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Sciclone reports Q1 revenue $42.9 million

May 10 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sciclone reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $42.9 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐