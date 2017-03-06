BRIEF-SciClone reports Q4 revenue of $44.1 million

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc
* SciClone reports 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook
* Q4 revenue rose 3 percent to $44.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $175 million
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc- SciClone projects its 2017 revenue to be in range between $170 and $175 million
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - Further expects that pricing pressures on revenue in 2017 to be offset through sharing of burden with China distributors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.