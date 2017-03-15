版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 07:19 BJT

BRIEF-SciDev signs two-year contract with Peabody Energy

March 16 Scidev Ltd:

* SciDev signs two-year contract with Peabody Energy

* Total value of contract is estimated to be $350,000 to $400,000 per annum

* Contract for supply of an OptiFlox System and associated chemicals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
