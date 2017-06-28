版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Scientific games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services

June 28 Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services

* As part of contract, company will also deliver systems software and operational support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
