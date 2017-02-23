版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Scientific Games wins Norsk Tipping contract

Feb 23 Scientific Games Corp -

* Norsk Tipping has awarded company two new three-year contracts to provide interactive casino and einstant games

* Contracts may be extended for one additional year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
