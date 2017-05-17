版本:
2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Scientific Metals announces private placement

May 17 Scientific Metals Corp

* Scientific Metals announces private placement

* Scientific Metals - proposes to complete a non brokered private placement of units at price of $0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.7 million

* Scientific metals - intends to use net proceeds of private placement for phase 1 exploration program at its flagship Iron Creek cobalt property in Idaho Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
