BRIEF-Scientific Metals announces private placement

* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Scientific Metals Corp
* Scientific Metals announces private placement
* Scientific Metals - proposes to complete a non brokered private placement of units at price of $0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.7 million
* Scientific metals - intends to use net proceeds of private placement for phase 1 exploration program at its flagship Iron Creek cobalt property in Idaho Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.