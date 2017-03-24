BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman

March 24 Scio Diamond Technology Corp
* Department of justice announced federal indictment
charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman,
Edward S. Adams
* Scio diamond technology - Adams was charged in federal
indictment with orchestrating an "elaborate fraud scheme to
embezzle millions of dollars" of investor's funds
* Federal indictment alleges activity happened between 2006
and 2013 - SEC filing
* Co's current board of directors and management team have
been cooperating with department of justice in its investigation
