2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Ltd and the president of the company

May 4 Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces purchase of common shares by scorpio services holding limited and the president of the company

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc says Scorpio Services Holding Limited purchased 150,000 shares of co at an average price of $6.50 per share in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
