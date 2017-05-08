版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports purchase of shares by president and a director

May 8 Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Announces purchase of common shares by the president and a director of the company

* Says Robert Bugbee has purchased 15,000 common shares of company at an average price of $6.29 per share in open market

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc says a director of company also purchased 10,000 common shares of company at an average price of $6.50 per share in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
