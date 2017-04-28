BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Scorpio Gold Corp:
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
* Lower metal production in Q1 2017 is attributed to fewer tons being mined and processed from existing pits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock