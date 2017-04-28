版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation

April 28 Scorpio Gold Corp:

* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively

* Lower metal production in Q1 2017 is attributed to fewer tons being mined and processed from existing pits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
