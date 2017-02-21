版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold signs letter of intent with Lode-Star Mining for custom toll milling agreement

Feb 21 Scorpio Gold Corp:

* Scorpio Gold signs letter of intent with lode-star mining inc. For a custom toll milling agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
