BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces an agreement to sell two Mr Product tankers

May 8 Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces an agreement to sell two Mr Product tankers

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - deal for approximately $56.4 million

* Scorpio Tankers - sales are expected to close in June 2017 at which time co will repay outstanding secured debt for vessels of $27.6 million in aggregate

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - will record a write-down of approximately $9.3 million during Q2 of 2017 in connection with entry into agreement

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - agreement with an unrelated third party to sell two of its 2013 built mr product tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: