版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares

May 24 Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares

* Says offering of 50.0 million common shares priced at $4.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐